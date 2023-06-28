Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Google lays off staff at Waze as it merges mapping products - CNBC
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Google lays off staff at Waze as it merges mapping products - CNBC

Google lays off staff at Waze as it merges mapping products - CNBC

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Google LLC is seen at the Google Store Chelsea in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

28 Jun 2023 05:57AM (Updated: 28 Jun 2023 06:19AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Google-parent Alphabet is cutting jobs at mapping app Waze as it merges the unit with its own map products, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing an email from the mapping division's head.

Google said in December that it will merge Waze and Google Maps teams to consolidate processes, making it a part of the Google Geo division, its portfolio of real-world mapping products that include Google Maps, Google Earth, and Street View.

The company is shifting its Waze strategy to include Google ads instead of using a separate ads system, resulting in layoffs, the CNBC report said, citing the email from Chris Phillips, who leads the Geo division.

Phillips said Google will notify advertisers and partners about the move on Wednesday.

Google, which acquired Waze for about $1.3 billion in 2013, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.