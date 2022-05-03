Google makes US$100,000 worth of tech training free to every US business

OAKLAND, California: Google will provide any US business over US$100,000 worth of online courses in data analytics, design and other tech skills for their workers free of charge, the search company said on Monday.

The offer marks a big expansion of Google's Career Certificates, a program the company launched in 2018 to help people globally boost their resumes by learning new tools at their own pace.

Over 70,000 people in the United States and 205,000 globally have earned at least one certificate, and 75 per cent receive a benefit such as a new job or higher pay within six months, according to Google.

The courses, designed by Google and sold through online education service Coursera Inc, each typically cost students about US$39 a month and take three to six months to finish. Google will now cover costs for up to 500 workers at any US business, and it valued the grants at US$100,000 because people usually take up to six months to finish.

Lisa Gevelber, founder of Grow with Google, the company unit overseeing certificates, said course completion rates are higher when people pay out of pocket but that the new offer was still worthwhile if it could help some businesses gain digital savvy.

Certificates also are available in IT support, project management, e-commerce and digital marketing. They cover popular software in each of the fields, including Google advertising services.