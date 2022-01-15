Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Google mandates weekly COVID-19 tests for people entering US offices - CNBC
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Google mandates weekly COVID-19 tests for people entering US offices - CNBC

Google mandates weekly COVID-19 tests for people entering US offices - CNBC

FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured outside a Google office near the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, U.S., May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Paresh Dave//File Photo

15 Jan 2022 06:29AM (Updated: 15 Jan 2022 06:27AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Alphabet Inc's Google is temporarily mandating weekly COVID-19 tests for any person entering Google offices or facilities in the United States, CNBC reported on Friday, citing a memo obtained by the news channel.

Anyone who comes into a Google's U.S. work sites will require a negative test, be required to report their vaccination status and wear surgical-grade masks while at the office, the report said.

The temporary policy of weekly testing comes as cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant surge in the country, the report added.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last month, Google said it was delaying its return-to-office plan globally from January amid growing concerns over the Omicron variant.

Google, which was one of the first companies to ask its employees to work from home during the pandemic, had told its employees they would lose pay and eventually be fired if they do not follow its COVID-19 vaccination rules, according to a CNBC report in December.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us