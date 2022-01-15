Google mandates weekly COVID-19 tests for people entering US offices - CNBC

Alphabet Inc's Google is temporarily mandating weekly COVID-19 tests for any person entering Google offices or facilities in the United States, CNBC reported on Friday, citing a memo obtained by the news channel.

Anyone who comes into a Google's U.S. work sites will require a negative test, be required to report their vaccination status and wear surgical-grade masks while at the office, the report said.

The temporary policy of weekly testing comes as cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant surge in the country, the report added.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last month, Google said it was delaying its return-to-office plan globally from January amid growing concerns over the Omicron variant.

Google, which was one of the first companies to ask its employees to work from home during the pandemic, had told its employees they would lose pay and eventually be fired if they do not follow its COVID-19 vaccination rules, according to a CNBC report in December.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)