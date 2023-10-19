Logo
Business

Google to manufacture smartphones in India starting with Pixel 8
FILE PHOTO: The new Pixel 8 Phone is displayed in New York City, U.S., October 4, 2023. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs/File Photo

19 Oct 2023 03:07PM (Updated: 19 Oct 2023 03:37PM)
NEW DELHI :Alphabet Inc will start manufacturing in India and will partner with international and domestic manufacturers to produce its Pixel smartphones locally, starting with Pixel 8, an executive said on Thursday.

The devices are expected to be rolled out in 2024, Rick Osterloh, senior vice president of devices and services, said at a Google event.

"India is a priority market for Pixel smartphones, and we’re committed to bringing the best of our hardware and underlying built-in software capabilities to people across the country," Osterloh said.

India is aiming to become a manufacturing powerhouse, amid a greater push for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Make in India" initiative.

Apple, which has been touting India as its next big growth driver, is projected to account for 7 per cent of all smartphone sales in the country from July to December, up from 5 per cent in the first half of 2023, according to data from market researcher Counterpoint.

U.S. memory chip firm Micron Technology recently announced plans to set up its first semiconductor plant in the country.

Source: Reuters

