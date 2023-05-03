Logo
Business

Google, Microsoft CEOs called to AI meeting at White House
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks during an event marking National Small Business Week, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 1, 2023. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks during signing ceremony committing Google to help expand information technology education at El Centro College in Dallas, Texas, U.S. October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Brandon Wade/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks at the company's headquarters to introduce a presentation on the software maker's new AI-powered search engine, in Redmond, Washington, U.S., February 7, 2023. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dastin/File Photo
03 May 2023 03:52AM (Updated: 03 May 2023 05:01AM)
WASHINGTON: The chief executives of Alphabet's Google, Microsoft, OpenAI and Anthropic will meet with Vice President Kamala Harris and top White House officials to discuss key artificial intelligence (AI) issues on Thursday, said a White House official on Tuesday.

The invitation obtained by Reuters to the CEOs noted President Joe Biden's "expectation that companies like yours must make sure their products are safe before making them available to the public."

Concerns about fast-growing AI technology include privacy violations, bias and worries it could proliferate scams and misinformation.

In April, the Biden administration said it was seeking public comments on proposed accountability measures for AI systems, as concerns grow about its impact on national security and education.

The meeting will be attended by Biden's Chief of Staff Jeff Zients, Deputy Chief of Staff Bruce Reed, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Director of the National Economic Council Lael Brainard and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo among others, said the White House official who did not wish to be named.

The meeting will emphasize the importance of driving innovation "with safeguards that mitigate risks and potential harms," the official said.

The companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ChatGPT, an AI program that recently grabbed the public's attention for its ability to write answers quickly to a wide range of queries, in particular has attracted US lawmakers' attention as it has grown to be the fastest-growing consumer application in history with more than 100 million monthly active users.

Source: Reuters

