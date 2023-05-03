Logo
Google, Microsoft OpenAI CEOs to attend White House AI meeting -official
Google, Microsoft OpenAI CEOs to attend White House AI meeting -official

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks during an event marking National Small Business Week, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 1, 2023. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

03 May 2023 03:52AM (Updated: 03 May 2023 03:52AM)
WASHINGTON : The chief executives of Alphabet Inc's Google, Microsoft, OpenAI and Anthropic will attend a White House meeting Thursday with Vice President Kamala Harris and other administration officials on key artificial intelligence issues, a White House official told Reuters.

The invitation obtained by Reuters to the CEOs noted that President Joe Biden's "expectation that companies like yours must make sure their products are safe before making them available to the public." The invitation also says the officials aim to hold "a frank discussion of the risks we each see in current and near-term AI development, actions to mitigate those risks, and other ways we can work together to ensure the American people benefit from advances in AI while being protected from its harms. "

Source: Reuters

