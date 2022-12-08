Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Google must remove 'manifestly inaccurate' data, EU top court says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Google must remove 'manifestly inaccurate' data, EU top court says

Google must remove 'manifestly inaccurate' data, EU top court says

FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is pictured at the entrance to the Google offices in London, Britain January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

08 Dec 2022 04:48PM (Updated: 08 Dec 2022 05:03PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LUXEMBOURG :Alphabet unit Google must remove data from online search results if users can prove it is inaccurate, Europe's top court said on Thursday.

Free speech advocates and supporters of privacy rights have clashed in recent years over people's 'right to be forgotten' online, meaning that they should be able to remove their digital traces from the Internet.

The case before the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) concerned two executives from a group of investment companies who had asked Google to remove search results linking their names to certain articles criticising the group's investment model.

They also wanted Google to remove thumbnail photos of them from search results. The company rejected the requests, saying it did not know whether the information in the articles was accurate or not.

A German court subsequently sought advice from the CJEU.

"The operator of a search engine must de-reference information found in the referenced content where the person requesting de-referencing proves that such information is manifestly inaccurate," the Court of Justice of the European Union said.

The case is C-460/20 Google (Déréférencement d'un contenu prétendument inexact).

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.