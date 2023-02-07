Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Google opens Bard chatbot to test users, plans more AI for search
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Google opens Bard chatbot to test users, plans more AI for search

Google opens Bard chatbot to test users, plans more AI for search

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Google LLC is seen at the Google Store Chelsea in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

07 Feb 2023 03:07AM (Updated: 07 Feb 2023 03:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Google parent Alphabet Inc is planning to launch a chatbot service and more artificial intelligence for its search engine as well as developers, making a riposte to Microsoft Corp in a rivalry to lead a new wave of technology.

In a blog post on Monday, Alphabet Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said the company is opening a conversational AI service called Bard to test users for feedback, followed by a public release in the coming weeks.

Powering Bard is LaMDA, Google's AI that can generate prose so human-like that a company engineer last year called it sentient, a claim the technology giant and scientists widely dismissed.

The news follows recent statements by Microsoft that it aims to imbue AI into all its products as well as widen availability of ChatGPT, the chatbot sensation from a startup known as OpenAI that it is backing.

Google also plans to add AI-powered features to its search engine that synthesize information to answer complex queries, like whether a guitar or the piano is easier to learn to play, Pichai said. And Google will give tools, first powered by LaMDA and later by other AI technology, to web developers, creators and enterprises starting next month, he said.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, Calif.; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.