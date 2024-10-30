Logo
Business

Google parent Alphabet beats quarterly revenue estimates
People attend a presentation by Vice President, UX, Gemini experiences and Google Assistant Jennifer Blackburn on the Gemini Live feature at the Made by Google event in Mountain View, California, U.S. August 13, 2024. REUTERS/Manuel Orbegozo/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Google LLC is seen at their office in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
30 Oct 2024 04:07AM (Updated: 30 Oct 2024 04:19AM)
:Alphabet topped third-quarter revenue expectations on Tuesday, helped by steady growth in its digital advertising business and an AI-driven jump in demand for its cloud services.

Shares of the company rose more than 3 per cent in extended trading.

CEO Sundar Pichai said investments in AI were "paying off" through use and sales in its Search and Cloud businesses.

YouTube revenue surpassed $50 billion over the past four quarters, he said. Ad sales for the video streaming service rose 12 per cent to $8.92 billion.

Digital advertising sales - the biggest chunk of Alphabet's total revenue - rose to $65.85 billion from $59.65 billion.

Revenue from Google's cloud platform grew to $11.35 billion, beating analysts' estimate of $10.86 billion.

Alphabet reported a profit of $2.12 per share. Analysts were expecting per-share earnings of $1.85.

Revenue increased 15 per cent to $88.27 billion in the July-September period, while analysts on average expected $86.30 billion, according to LSEG data.

Source: Reuters

