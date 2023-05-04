Google rolls out passkeys for account users, takes 'major step' towards the end of passwords

SINGAPORE: Tired of trying to remember dozens of passwords and having to reset them? Google on Wednesday (May 3) rolled out passkeys to all account users.

Passkeys are a new way to sign in to apps and websites. They let users sign in the same way they unlock their devices: With a fingerprint, face scan or screen lock PIN.

Calling it a "major step towards a passwordless future", Google said in a blog post that passkeys are the "easiest and most secure way" to sign in to apps and websites.

Support for passkeys will be rolled out across Google Accounts on all major platforms, it added. These passkeys will be an additional option that people can use to sign in, alongside passwords and two-step verification.

"For some time we and others in the industry have been working on a simpler and safer alternative to passwords. While passwords will be with us for some time to come, they are often frustrating to remember and put you at risk if they end up in the wrong hands," said Google.

Passkeys are more secure than passwords and are resistant to online attacks such as phishing, added the blog post.

Services like Docusign, Kayak, PayPal, Shopify, and Yahoo! Japan have already integrated passkeys to simplify the sign-in process for their users.

Google Account users can try passkeys out at g.co/passkeys.

For Google Workspace accounts, administrators will soon have the option to enable passkeys for their end-users during sign-in.