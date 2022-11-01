Logo
Business

Google pauses enforcement of in-house billing system in India on antitrust directive
Google pauses enforcement of in-house billing system in India on antitrust directive

A man walks past the sign of "Google for India" for the company's annual technology event in New Delhi, India on Sep 19, 2019. (File photo: Reuters/Sankalp Phartiyal)

01 Nov 2022 11:10AM (Updated: 01 Nov 2022 11:35AM)
BENGALURU: Alphabet's Google is pausing its policy that requires app developers to use its Google Play billing system for buying digital goods and services in India, following a ruling by the country's antitrust body.

Google had previously set an extended deadline of Oct 31 for developers in India to comply with its payments policy.

The search engine giant should not restrict app developers from using third-party billing or payment processing services in India, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said last week, also fining Google US$113 million.

It is reviewing its legal options, as it aims to build its Android and Play services, according to a post on Google's website seen on Tuesday (Nov 1). 

Last month, the CCI also asked Google to change its approach to its Android platform, slapping another US$162 million for anticompetitive practices related to its operating system.

It has come under fire globally, including in South Korea, for mandating software developers using its app store to use a proprietary in-app payment system.

The blog said the requirement to use its billing system still applies to users outside of the country.

Source: Reuters/st

