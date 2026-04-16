Google, Pentagon discuss classified AI deal, the Information reports

April 16 : Alphabet's Google is negotiating an agreement with the Department of Defense that would allow the Pentagon to deploy its Gemini AI models in classified settings, the Information reported on Thursday, citing two people with direct knowledge of the discussions.

The two parties are discussing an agreement that would allow the Pentagon to use Google's AI for all lawful uses, according to the report.

During the negotiations, Google has proposed additional language in its contract with the department to prevent its AI from being used for domestic mass surveillance or autonomous weapons without appropriate human control, the Information reported.

Alphabet and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

A deal with the Pentagon will help Alphabet expand its government ties, while the U.S. aggressively embeds artificial intelligence into its processes to reduce costs and speed up administrative work.

U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered the department to rename itself the Department of War, a change that will require action by Congress.