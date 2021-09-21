Logo
Business

Google plans to buy office space in New York City for US$ 2.1 billion
FILE PHOTO: A logo is seen on the New York Google offices. New York City, U.S., July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kell

21 Sep 2021 10:39PM (Updated: 21 Sep 2021 10:33PM)
Alphabet Inc-owned Google plans to buy an office building in Manhattan for US$2.1 billion, even as most of its employees work remotely and companies adopt hybrid work models.

The deal for St. John's Terminal site in New York City, expected to open by mid-2023, will complete in the first quarter of next year, Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said in a blog post on Tuesday.

The announcement comes nearly a month after the company's top boss, Sundar Pichai, told employees in an email that Google was extending its voluntary return-to-office policy through January due to rising cases of COVID-19 variant Delta.

The new investment "builds upon our existing plans to invest more than US$250 million this year in our New York campus presence," Porat said.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Source: Reuters

