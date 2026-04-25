Google plans to invest up to $40 billion in Anthropic, Bloomberg News reports

April 24 : Google-parent Alphabet will invest up to $40 billion in Anthropic, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, as the tech giant deepens its partnership with the startup which is also its rival in the global AI race.

Google has committed $10 billion now in cash at a $350 billion valuation, the report said, adding that the company will invest a further $30 billion if Anthropic meets performance targets and support a major expansion of Anthropic's computing capacity.

Anthropic and Google did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The report comes just days after Anthropic announced that e-commerce giant Amazon will invest up to $25 billion in the company, underscoring the surge in interest in backing the creator of Claude.

Anthropic has enjoyed a sharp uptick in demand this year, with the company's annual run-rate revenue surpassing $30 billion this month, up from about $9 billion at the end of 2025, as the firm's focus on training its AI models for coding has given it a large enterprise customer base.

The startup raised $30 billion in a funding round in February that valued it at $380 billion post-money amid massive investor interest, and has reportedly drawn offers from venture capital firms valuing it at as much as $800 billion.

Strong demand for its Claude family of models has pushed the company to hunt for more computing capacity, prompting it to sign several major deals in recent weeks.

The company struck a deal with Broadcom and Google for AI capacity earlier this month, announced a multi-year agreement with cloud infrastructure firm CoreWeave and is also set to secure nearly 1 gigawatt of capacity via Amazon's chips by year-end.