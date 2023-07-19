Logo
Business

Google says court order on Disney app fee in India temporary
Business

Google says court order on Disney app fee in India temporary

Google says court order on Disney app fee in India temporary

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the sign of "Google for India", the company's annual technology event in New Delhi, India, September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Sankalp Phartiyal/

19 Jul 2023 02:48PM (Updated: 19 Jul 2023 05:01PM)
NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: Google said on Wednesday (Jul 18) an Indian court's directive ordering the company to charge a lower 4 per cent in-app payment on Disney's streaming service in the country was a temporary measure until the court proceedings play out.

Disney in India has gone to court in what is the latest and most high-profile challenge to Google's policy of imposing a "service fee" of 11 per cent to 26 per cent on in-app payments.

The service charge was introduced after an antitrust directive ruled against Google's earlier 15 per cent  to 30 per cent fee and forced Google to allow third-party payments.

An Indian court on Tuesday said Google should receive a lower 4 per cent fee for in-app purchases from Disney+ Hotstar, and cannot remove Disney's app from its India app store, in what is a significant challenge to Google's payments business model.

"The order is interim in nature, and the temporary 4 per cent figure is simply a fee that the developer will pay to Google each month while these legal proceedings play out," Google said in a statement.

Google will need to comply with the court directives until it is overturned or modified.

Disney, which runs the popular Disney+ Hotstar streaming app in India, has challenged Google's new billing system in a court in India's Tamil Nadu state.

Its lawyers had argued Google was threatening to remove the Hotstar app if it didn't comply with new payments system.

Source: Reuters

