Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Google says its investments will add $3 billion to Malaysia's GDP by 2030, create 26,500 jobs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Google says its investments will add $3 billion to Malaysia's GDP by 2030, create 26,500 jobs

Google says its investments will add $3 billion to Malaysia's GDP by 2030, create 26,500 jobs

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Google is seen at a Google store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

01 Oct 2024 10:09AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR : Google said on Tuesday its investments in Malaysia would create 26,500 jobs and contribute more than $3 billion to the country's economy by 2030, as it announced its new $2 billion data centre there had broken ground.

"Our investments are designed to provide high performing and reliability, meeting demand for cloud and AI services across the country," Google President and Chief Investment Officer Ruth Porat told an event in Malaysia.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement