Google says new Australian internet safety bill could cut off under-18s from Gmail

SYDNEY, Nov 9 : A proposed Australian internet law could force Google to block under-18s from using its Gmail service, an Australia-based company policy head said on Monday, underscoring an industry warning that the draft regulation risks overreach.

Under the Digital Duty of Care legislation, which has already passed Australia's House of Representatives but needs cross-party support to pass the Senate, internet companies must show they are taking steps to weed out harmful content or face a fine of up to A$109 million ($75.1 million).

Online companies and free speech advocates say the law could give regulators too much discretion to decide what is harmful, placing pressure on platforms to take down content. Google's warning reflects concern that the law could filter into everyday parts of the internet.

A section of the law requiring age checks if there was a risk of a child seeing pornography "could require us to age assure and block access to everyday communication services like messaging, email and private file storage", said Rachel Lord, head of policy in Australia and New Zealand for Google's YouTube streaming website, at a Senate hearing.

"We are talking about potentially intrusive monitoring within private communications or file storage," she added.

Representatives from Meta, TikTok and Snap voiced similar concerns, warning the bill could chill online communications by allowing regulators broad discretion to determine what content or conduct is harmful while replacing some existing mandatory industry codes.

Several argued the uncertainty created a risk platforms would over-moderate content to avoid large regulatory penalties.

The government has said a broad set of rules is the only way to ensure a safe internet.

The hearing continues.

($1 = 1.4520 Australian dollars)