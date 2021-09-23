Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Google seeking to settle EU antitrust probe into adtech: Source
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Google seeking to settle EU antitrust probe into adtech: Source

Google seeking to settle EU antitrust probe into adtech: Source

A sign is pictured outside a Google office near the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, US on May 8, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Paresh Dave)

23 Sep 2021 09:59PM (Updated: 23 Sep 2021 10:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS: Alphabet unit Google is seeking to settle an EU antitrust investigation into its digital advertising business, a person familiar with the matter said, just three months after the European Commission opened the case against the company.

The EU executive, which acts as the competition enforcer for the bloc, said in June that it would investigate whether Google favours its own online display advertising technology services to the detriment of rivals, advertisers and online publishers.

EU antitrust cases have cost Google more than €8 billion (US$9.4 billion) in fines in three different cases in the last decade.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

Google

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us