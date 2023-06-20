Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Google seeks suppliers to move some Pixel production to India - Bloomberg News
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Google seeks suppliers to move some Pixel production to India - Bloomberg News

Google seeks suppliers to move some Pixel production to India - Bloomberg News

New Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphones are displayed at a launch event for new Google hardware devices in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., October 6, 2022. REUTERS/Roselle Chen/ FILE PHOTO

20 Jun 2023 04:09PM (Updated: 20 Jun 2023 04:27PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW DELHI :Alphabet Inc's Google has begun early conversations with domestic suppliers to move some production of its Pixel smartphone to India, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Global tech giants are eyeing India as a manufacturing hub, shifting away from China after strict COVID-related restrictions hindered production in the country.

Apple supplier Foxconn was given a project earlier this month to start manufacturing iPhones in India.

Google has spoken to Lava International Ltd, Dixon Technologies India and Foxconn Technology Group's Indian unit Bharat FIH, Bloomberg said.

Lava, Dixon, Bharat FIH and Alphabet did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.