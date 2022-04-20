Logo
Google to set up first Africa product development centre in Nairobi
FILE PHOTO: The Google app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

20 Apr 2022 04:03PM (Updated: 20 Apr 2022 04:03PM)
NAIROBI : Alphabet Inc's Google is investing in its first ever Africa product development centre in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, it said, as it positions itself to serve a growing base of internet users on the continent.

By the end of this decade, the continent will host 800 million internet users, the California-based firm said, and a third of the world's youth population, making it an attractive investment destination.

Google is hiring engineers, product managers, user experience designers and researchers to staff the new centre, said Suzanne Frey, vice president for products, and Nitin Gajria, the head of Google Africa, in a joint blog post on Tuesday.

The company is investing $1 billion in various projects on the continent over five years, its CEO Sundar Pichai said last October, to help economies accelerate their digital transformation.

It has already opened an artificial intelligence centre in Accra, Ghana, focusing on innovations that can be applied to various challenges.

Microsoft has also been investing in technology development hubs in Kenya and Nigeria, investing $100 million and hiring hundreds of engineers in both countries.

Source: Reuters

