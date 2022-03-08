Logo
Google in talks to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant - The Information
A view of a sign above the entrance of the Google office, ahead of presentation of the detailed investment plan for Germany, in Berlin, Germany, August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

08 Mar 2022 09:52AM (Updated: 08 Mar 2022 09:52AM)
Alphabet Inc's Google is in talks to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant, the Information reported on Monday, citing a person with knowledge of the discussion.

Mandiant's shares closed up 16per cent on the Nasdaq after the news.

The company, which has a market capitalization of about $4.53 billion, focuses on cyber-incident response and cybersecurity testing.

A deal could bolster Google's cloud computing business, which generates more than $19 billion annually but has been losing billions of dollars a year, and help it compete with bigger rival Microsoft Corp, which also is reportedly https://www.reuters.com/technology/microsoft-considers-deal-buy-cybersecurity-firm-mandiant-bloomberg-news-2022-02-08 interested in buying Mandiant, the report added.

Mandiant became a standalone entity again last year when FireEye Inc, which acquired the company in 2013, sold its products business and the FireEye name for $1.2 billion to a consortium led by private-equity firm Symphony Technology Group.

Google and Mandiant did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Source: Reuters

