Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Google under new EU antitrust investigation - MLex reporter
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Google under new EU antitrust investigation - MLex reporter

Google under new EU antitrust investigation - MLex reporter

FILE PHOTO: A view of a sign above the entrance of the Google office, ahead of presentation of the detailed investment plan for Germany, in Berlin, Germany, August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

09 Sep 2021 06:24PM (Updated: 09 Sep 2021 06:29PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Alphabet Inc's Google is facing a renewed EU antitrust investigation into whether it may have forced device manufacturers to use Google Assistant as the default voice assistant on Android devices, an MLex reporter tweeted https://twitter.com/MrSamWilkin/status/1435900528844750852?s=20 on Thursday.

The latest investigation comes amid concerns of potential anti-competitive practices in the race for market dominance among Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri and Google Assistant.

Google is already facing hefty fines from the European Commission, which had said it used its popular Android mobile operating system to thwart rivals, an anti-competitive practice dating from 2011.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Commission declined to comment and referred to EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager's June 9 comments at a news conference on the results of a sector inquiry into the Internet of Things, where respondents expressed concerns about the central role of voice assistants in smart devices and services and behaviors that negatively affect competition.

"There are concerns about attempts to restrict the number of voice assistants accessible on smart devices," Vestager had said.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru and Foo Yun Chee in Brussels; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us