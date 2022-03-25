Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Google urges judge hearing US antitrust lawsuit to reject sanctions request
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Google urges judge hearing US antitrust lawsuit to reject sanctions request

Google urges judge hearing US antitrust lawsuit to reject sanctions request

The facade of a Google office is seen in New York City, New York, on Feb 10, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Paresh Dave)

25 Mar 2022 12:52AM (Updated: 25 Mar 2022 01:48AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : Alphabet's Google urged a judge hearing a US antitrust case against it to reject the Justice Department's request that it be sanctioned, saying it had not abused attorney-client privilege.

The department had asked Judge Amit Mehta to sanction Google, saying the company's "Communicate with Care" program was sometimes a "game" to shield communications that did not genuinely fall under attorney-client privilege.

In a filing dated Thursday, Google said that "allegations of sanctionable misconduct are baseless" and a misreading of a small number of slides used to train employees.

Google also said it was conferring with the government on which emails that are indicated as potentially falling under attorney-client privilege genuinely do. It said it had given the government some of the affected documents.

"Plaintiffs come nowhere close to proving the bad-faith misconduct that is required to strip a party of its privilege protections," Google said in its filing.

The Justice Department filed the lawsuit against Google in 2020, accusing it of violating antitrust law in its handling of its search business. Trial was set for September 2023.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us