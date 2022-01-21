Google US lobbying jumps 27% as lawmakers aim to rein in Big Tech

WASHINGTON: Alphabet's Google reported 27 per cent higher US lobbying expenditures for 2021 compared to 2020, spending US$9.6 million for the year, according to the Senate lobbying disclosure database.

That's far below the more than US$20 million it spent in 2018 but more than the US$7.53 million that went to lobbying in 2020. Google spent US$2.2 million on lobbying in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Google's lobbying spend dipped in 2020 as it restructured its government relations teams.

The biggest technology companies, including Amazon.com, Meta Platforms's Facebook and Apple, have been under pressure in Congress over allegations they abused their outsized market power.

A long list of bills have been introduced aimed at reining them in, but none have become law. One of the bills, which would stop the platforms from giving preference to their own businesses, passed the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday (Jan 20).