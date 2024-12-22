Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's antitrust watchdog to find Google violated law in search case: Report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's antitrust watchdog to find Google violated law in search case: Report

Japan's antitrust watchdog to find Google violated law in search case: Report

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Google is seen outside Google Bay View facilities in Mountain View, California, U.S. August 13, 2024. REUTERS/Manuel Orbegozo/File Photo

22 Dec 2024 04:14PM (Updated: 22 Dec 2024 04:46PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Japan's competition watchdog is expected to find Google guilty of violating the country's antitrust law, Nikkei Asia reported on Sunday (Dec 22), citing sources.

The Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) will soon issue a cease and desist order asking Google to halt its monopolistic practices, the report added.

Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment while the JFTC could not be reached for comment.

The Japanese competition watchdog started investigating Google for a possible breach of antimonopoly laws in web search services last October, following similar steps by authorities in Europe and other major economies.

Chrome is the world's most widely used web browser and is a pillar of Google's business, providing user information that helps the company target ads more effectively and profitably.

Last month, the US Department of Justice argued ahead of a judge that Alphabet-owned Google must divest its Chrome browser and should not be allowed to re-enter the browser market for five years in an effort to end Google's search monopoly.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

Google

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement