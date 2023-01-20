Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Google vows to cooperate with India antitrust authority after Android decision
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Google vows to cooperate with India antitrust authority after Android decision

Google vows to cooperate with India antitrust authority after Android decision

FILE PHOTO: A view of the main lobby of building BV200, during a tour of Google's new Bay View Campus in Mountain View, California, U.S. May 16, 2022. REUTERS/Peter DaSilva

20 Jan 2023 11:13AM (Updated: 20 Jan 2023 11:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW DELHI : Google said on Friday it will cooperate with India's antitrust authority after the country's top court upheld an antitrust order forcing the U.S. firm to change how it markets its popular Android platform.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) ruled in October that Google, owned by Alphabet Inc, exploited its dominant position in Android and told it to remove restrictionson device makers, including those related to pre-installation of apps. It also fined Google $161 million.

On Thursday, Google lost a challenge in the Supreme Court to block the directives, getting seven days to comply.

"We remain committed to our users and partners and will cooperate with the CCI on the way forward," a Google spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.

"We are reviewing the details of yesterday’s decision," Google said, adding that it would continue pursue its legal challenge to the Android decision.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.