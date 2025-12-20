Logo
Google warns staff with US visas against international travel due to embassy delays, Business Insider says
A Google logo is seen at a company research facility in Mountain View, California, U.S., May 13, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

20 Dec 2025 11:23AM
Dec ‌19 : Alphabet's Google has advised some employees on U.S. visas to avoid international travel due ‌to delays at ‌embassies, Business Insider reported on Friday, citing an internal email.

The email, sent by the ‍company's outside counsel BAL Immigration Law on Thursday, warned staff who ​need a ‌visa stamp to re-enter the United ​States not to leave ⁠the country ‌because visa processing ​times have lengthened, the report said.

Reuters could ‍not immediately verify the ⁠report.

Source: Reuters
