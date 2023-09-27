Google's 25-year journey from dorm to internet dominance

More than 25 years ago, two students at Stanford University brainstormed in their dormitory and came up with an idea - to create an internet search engine that would organize web pages and also rank them.

Initially called BackRub, the startup grew into one of the world's most valuable and influential companies, Google.

Google's products, including Gmail and search, are now used by billions and its co-founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, rank among the richest people in the world.

Here are some milestones in the history of the tech giant, whose parent is now known as Alphabet:

1995-1996: Page and Brin meet at Stanford University and create a search engine named BackRub.

1998: The startup, now renamed Google, gets US$100,000 in funding from Sun Microsystems co-founder Andy Bechtolsheim.

1999: Google announces US$25 million in funding from Sequoia Capital and Kleiner Perkins in its very first press release, and officially announces the term "Googlers" to the world.

June 2000: Google becomes the default search engine provider for Yahoo, one of the most popular websites at the time.

October: Launches AdWords, the online advertising 2000 platform that would become core to Google's business.

2001: Eric Schmidt is named Google's chief executive officer and chairman of the board of directors.

April 2004: Google announces it is testing the release of Gmail, with up to 1GB of storage capacity.

August 2004: Launches initial public offering of roughly 19.6 million shares, at an opening price of US$85 per share.

February 2005: Launches Google Maps for desktop.

August 2005: Acquires mobile startup Android.

2005: Launches Google Talk instant messaging service.

2006: Buys online video service YouTube for US$1.65 billion.

April 2007: Announces acquisition of web ad supplier DoubleClick for US$3.1 billion.

May 2007: Introduces universal search that lets users access search results across all content types, like images, videos and news, at once.

September: Debuts first Android phone, the T-Mobile G1 or 2008 HTC Dream. Launches Google Chrome web browser.

January: Launches smartphone, Nexus One, co-developed 2010 with HTC.

March 2010: Stops censoring search results in China, leading to its banning in the country.

October: Google tests out its first self-driving 2010 vehicles with a small fleet of Toyota Prius cars in California.

June 2011: Launches Google+ social networking service, which was shut down in 2018.

August 2011: Announces acquisition of Motorola Mobility, which includes Motorola's cellphone and TV set-top box businesses, for US$12.5 billion.

2012: Launches Google Glass.

2013: Announces acquisition of Israeli mapping startup Waze for about US$1 billion.

2014: Announces in January that it will acquire AI firm DeepMind. In the same month, announces a US$3.2 billion deal to buy smart thermostat and smoke alarm maker Nest Labs.

2015: Announces plans to create a new publicly listed company, Alphabet, which will house Google and other units, including YouTube and research and venture capital business. Sundar Pichai named CEO of Google.

October 2016: Launches the first Pixel smartphone.

November 2016: Launches Google Home smart speaker.

June 2017: The European Commission fines Google 2.42 billion euros for violating the neutrality of its search.

February 2018: Google reports full-year sales of over US$100 2018 billion a year for the first time.

July: The European Commission fines Google €4.34 billion for anti-competitive practices with respect to its Android operating system.

March 2019: The European Commission imposes a €1.49 billion fine for anti-competitive practices with respect to the company's online advertising business.

June 2019: Google announces acquisition of analytics startup Looker for US$2.6 billion.

November 2019: Announces acquisition of Fitbit for US$2.1 billion.

December 2019: Co-founders Page and Brin announce they are stepping down as CEO and president, respectively; Pichai becomes CEO of Alphabet.

2020: Alphabet hits US$1 trillion in market capitalization.

January 2023: The company cuts 12,000 jobs, or 6 per cent of its workforce.

February 2023: Google announces Bard, a generative AI-powered 2023 chatbot that can produce text content and fetch information off the internet. However, a factual error in the AI tool's demo tanks Alphabet shares, erasing US$100 billion from the company's market capitalisation. Susan Wojcicki, one of Google's first employees, steps down as YouTube CEO; Neal Mohan replaces her.

March 2023: Begins rolling out Bard to some users.