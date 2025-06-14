Logo
Business

Google's $32 billion deal for Wiz gets antitrust review, Bloomberg News reports
FILE PHOTO: A Google logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, U.S., November 1, 2018. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam/File Photo

14 Jun 2025 04:37AM
The U.S. Justice Department antitrust enforcers are reviewing whether Google's planned acquisition of cybersecurity company Wiz would illegally limit competition in the marketplace, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal, valued at about $32 billion, is Alphabet's largest acquisition to date. It will integrate Wiz into Google's cloud unit, enhancing the company's cybersecurity solutions to help businesses mitigate critical risks.

Google, DOJ and Wiz did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Source: Reuters
