Google's Gemini co-lead Noam Shazeer to join OpenAI

June 17 : Noam Shazeer, a vice president of engineering at Google and co-lead of its Gemini artificial intelligence models, said on Wednesday he will leave the company to join OpenAI.
Source: Reuters
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June 17 : Noam Shazeer, a vice president of engineering at Google and co-lead of its Gemini artificial intelligence models, said on Wednesday he will leave the company to join OpenAI.
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