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Google's Gemini co-lead Noam Shazeer to join OpenAI
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Google's Gemini co-lead Noam Shazeer to join OpenAI

Google's Gemini co-lead Noam Shazeer to join OpenAI

FILE PHOTO: The OpenAI logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

18 Jun 2026 08:27AM
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June 17 : Noam Shazeer, a vice president of engineering at Google and co-lead of its Gemini artificial intelligence models, said on Wednesday he will leave the company to join OpenAI. 

Source: Reuters
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