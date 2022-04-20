Logo
GoTo share price drop triggers greenshoe transactions
20 Apr 2022 06:01PM (Updated: 20 Apr 2022 06:01PM)
JAKARTA : A 5.6 per cent drop in share prices of Indonesia tech firm PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia has triggered greenshoe option transactions on Wednesday, the company said in a filing to Indonesia Stock Exchange.

Under a share price stabilisation scheme, shareholders on Wednesday bought 1.22 billion GoTo shares at the initial public offering price of 338 rupiah a piece, according to data by brokerage house PT CGS-CIMB Sekuritas Indonesia, which was attached to the filing about the greenshoe, or over-allotment option transactions.

Source: Reuters

