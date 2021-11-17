Grab users face 'intermittent issues' as disruption continues for second day

SINGAPORE: Grab's service disruption continued on Wednesday (Nov 17) with some users in Southeast Asia still unable to use the platform.

In response to queries from CNA, the Singapore-based company said it experienced a "service disruption" on Tuesday that impacted a number of partners and users across the region.

"While core services were restored by late morning, some people have reported intermittent issues since then," a Grab spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Users first flagged issues with the platform on Tuesday morning, with many in several countries - including the Philippines and Thailand - reporting that ride-hailing and food delivery services were down.