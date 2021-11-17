Grab users face 'intermittent issues' as disruption continues for second day

SINGAPORE: Grab's service disruption continued on Wednesday (Nov 17) with some users in Southeast Asia still unable to use the platform.
In response to queries from CNA, the Singapore-based company said it experienced a "service disruption" on Tuesday that impacted a number of partners and users across the region.
"While core services were restored by late morning, some people have reported intermittent issues since then," a Grab spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Users first flagged issues with the platform on Tuesday morning, with many in several countries - including the Philippines and Thailand - reporting that ride-hailing and food delivery services were down.
Issues with the platform continued into Wednesday, with several people reporting on Grab's Facebook page at around 2am that their GrabPay Wallet was not working.
Facebook user Jansen Quek said he "managed to complete some rides last night but some features (were) not available".
More features were unavailable on Wednesday morning, he added, questioning the accuracy of his earnings reflected in the app.
Grab partners and users in Malaysia and Indonesia also reported issues with the app.
Twitter user @bowranger said "payments, balance deducted and transaction not showing up" while others complained of not being able to order groceries on GrabMart.
Another Twitter user, Andry, said he was unable to book a GrabBike, order food or send documents using Grab's courier service.
In its response to CNA, Grab said that it was "working hard" to address these issues and apologised to affected users for the inconvenience.