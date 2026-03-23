Grab to buy Delivery Hero's Foodpanda Taiwan business for US$600 million

Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing and delivery firm, Grab, said on Monday (Mar 23) it would pay US$600 million in cash for Delivery Hero's Foodpanda delivery business in Taiwan, in its first expansion outside the region.

The Taiwan purchase gives the Singapore-based company a sizeable delivery foothold beyond Southeast Asia in its pursuit of a broader expansion strategy built around artificial intelligence, newer services and selective overseas deals.

"This is a natural next step for Grab, as our experience in Southeast Asia is a direct fit for this market," Anthony Tan, Grab's group CEO and co-founder, said in a statement.

Grab said the deal, subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions, was expected to close in the second half of 2026 and was expected to contribute at least US$60 million in incremental adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2028.