Grab expects to break even by second half of 2024

SINGAPORE: Grab, Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing and food delivery firm, expects to break even on its adjusted EBITDA by the second half of 2024 as it accelerates toward profitability, company officials said on Tuesday (Sep 27).

Its group adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be US$380 million for the second half of 2022, a 27 per cent improvement compared with the first half of the year.

"Our cash position is not something that we take for granted. We will maintain a prudent stance in how we allocate and deploy our capital with this cash preservation on top of mind," Chief Financial Officer Peter Oey told analysts on Grab's first investor day.

Grab also announced that it expects group revenue to grow by 45 per cent to 55 per cent year-on-year in 2023 on a constant currency basis.

It also expects to break even in its digibank operations by 2026.