Business

Grab Holdings forecasts annual revenue below estimate amid tough competition
Grab Holdings forecasts annual revenue below estimate amid tough competition

A Grab logo is pictured at the Money 20/20 Asia Fintech Trade Show in Singapore March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Anshuman Daga/File Photo

20 Feb 2025 07:00AM (Updated: 20 Feb 2025 07:15AM)
Grab Holdings forecast its annual revenue below analysts' estimate on Wednesday, as it grapples with intense competition in food delivery and ride-hailing businesses, sending its U.S.-listed shares down more than 8 per cent after the bell.

The company forecast its fiscal 2025 revenue to be between $3.33 billion and $3.40 billion, the midpoint of which is below analysts' average estimate of $3.40 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Grab faces competition from smaller rivals such as Foodpanda and Indonesia's GoTo in the food delivery space. That only exacerbates worries at a time when consumer sentiment remains weak amid macroeconomic volatilities.

The company is in advanced talks to merge with GoTo as they seek to boost market share as a combined entity.

Grab reported revenue of $764 million for the fourth quarter, compared with the estimate of $757.6 million.

Source: Reuters
