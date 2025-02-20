Grab Holdings forecasts annual revenue below estimate amid tough competition

Grab Holdings forecast its annual revenue below analysts' estimate on Wednesday, as it grapples with intense competition in food delivery and ride-hailing businesses, sending its U.S.-listed shares down more than 8 per cent after the bell.

The company forecast its fiscal 2025 revenue to be between $3.33 billion and $3.40 billion, the midpoint of which is below analysts' average estimate of $3.40 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Grab faces competition from smaller rivals such as Foodpanda and Indonesia's GoTo in the food delivery space. That only exacerbates worries at a time when consumer sentiment remains weak amid macroeconomic volatilities.

The company is in advanced talks to merge with GoTo as they seek to boost market share as a combined entity.

Grab reported revenue of $764 million for the fourth quarter, compared with the estimate of $757.6 million.