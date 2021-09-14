Grab's Q2 2021 net loss widens to US$815 million, up from US$718 million in 2020

SINGAPORE: Ride hailing giant Grab recorded a net loss of US$815 million in the second quarter of 2021, up from US$718 million in the same period last year.

It also lowered its full-year forecasts in its Q2 report on Tuesday (Sep 14), citing renewed uncertainty over pandemic-related movement restrictions despite encouraging vaccination rates in the region.

Grab, which has operations across eight countries and more than 400 cities in a region of 650 million people, said it expects to report group-level adjusted net sales of US$2.1 to US$2.2 billion, versus an expected US$2.3 billion announced in April.

It forecast a group-level adjusted EBITDA loss of US$0.7 billion to US$0.9 billion for this year compared with a previously projected EBTIDA loss of US$0.6 billion.

"Grab's full year 2021 outlook anticipates an extension of partial and complete lockdowns throughout several countries where Grab operates as a result of the continuing spread of COVID-19," it said.

Grab's second-quarter adjusted net sales jumped 92% to $550 million while its adjusted EBITDA loss rose 4% to $214 million.

It said it was making progress on its record merger deal agreed with US special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Altimeter Growth Corp earlier this year.

It reiterated that the deal, worth nearly US$40 billion, is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter.