Two senior Grab executives quit as company rejigs unit to stem losses: Sources

SINGAPORE: Two top executives at Grab Holdings' fintech business have quit, adding to other senior departures in recent months, as the Southeast Asian ride-hailing and delivery firm rejigs the key unit at the loss-making group, two sources said.

Chris Yeo, who heads Grab's payments and rewards business and has been with the company for nearly six years, is leaving along with Jeffrey Goh, who leads the payments gateway business, the sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Both Yeo and Goh worked at the Grab Financial Group's GrabFin unit, which provides digital payments, financing, insurance, rewards, and wealth management services, and is an important plank of Grab's regional growth strategy.

The latest executive departures come as Grab's losses rose to US$3.6 billion in 2021 from US$2.7 billion a year earlier, while revenue rose 44 per cent, with investors focusing on how the firm plans to stem losses.

Grab narrowed its loss in the first quarter.

Since listing on Nasdaq in December after a record US$40 billion merger with a blank check firm, Grab's shares have shed three-quarters of their value against a backdrop of plunging tech stocks and its continued losses.

"Many business groups within GrabFin have been put on notice with significant performance metrics," said one of the sources. "There's an intense focus on getting to profitability."