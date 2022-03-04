Grab shares crash 37% as revenue plunges on promotions, driver incentives

Shares in Grab Holdings tumbled 37 per cent on Thursday (Mar 4) after Southeast Asia's ride-hailing and food delivery firm posted a wider quarterly loss and a worse-than-expected drop in revenue, hit by promotional offers and higher driver incentives.

Singapore-based Grab said it had invested aggressively in improving incentives to attract drivers as ride-share demand recovered from pandemic lows.

Grab's revenue fell 44 per cent to US$122 million in the fourth quarter, well below the average analyst estimate of US$167 million, according to Refinitiv data. Its loss widened to US$1.1 billion, including expenses related to Grab's listing, versus a loss of US$635 million a year earlier.

Shares of Grab, which was reporting its first quarterly earnings since going public in December, skidded to their lowest ever. They have lost nearly three-quarters in value since their debut.