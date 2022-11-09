Grab-led Singapore digital bank's senior executive steps down

GXS Bank, the venture between ride-hailing company and fintech firm Grab and Singapore Telecommunications, said its executive director and board member Reuben Lai would leave the bank at the end of this year.

GXS Bank, which launched Singapore's first digital bank for the retail market at the end of August, said in a statement on Wednesday (Nov 9) that Lai, who was also heading its regional office, would however remain on the board of GXS Bank's digital bank in Malaysia.