Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Grab-Singtel venture among winners of Malaysia's digital bank licences
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Grab-Singtel venture among winners of Malaysia's digital bank licences

Grab-Singtel venture among winners of Malaysia's digital bank licences

File photo. A man walks past the entrance of Central Bank of Malaysia (Bank Negara Malaysia) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Jul 31, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Lim Huey Teng)

29 Apr 2022 04:56PM (Updated: 29 Apr 2022 05:22PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Friday (Apr 29) awarded digital bank licences to five groups of companies, including some linked to e-commerce and gaming firm Sea, telecoms operator Axiata and ride-hailing firm Grab.

The central bank said in a statement it received a total of 29 applications for the licences, as companies looked to capitalise on Malaysia's growing fintech sector.

Nearly all adults in the country's 32 million population are smartphone users, government statistics showed last year.

The winning applicants for the licences included Boost Holdings, the fintech arm of Axiata, which teamed up with Malaysian banking group RHB Bank for the bid.

Others included a partnership between Sea and YTL Digital Capital, and a group led by GXS Bank, an alliance between Grab Holdings and Singtel.

Two consortia - led by Aeon Financial Service and KAF Investment Bank - will be licenced under Malaysia's Islamic Financial Services Act, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said.

BNM said the winners must undergo a period of operational readiness that will be audited by the central bank before they can commence operations - a process expected to take between 12 to 24 months.

Related:

Source: Reuters/aj

Related Topics

Grab Singtel Malaysia digital banking

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us