Grab-Singtel venture among winners of Malaysia's digital bank licences

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Friday (Apr 29) awarded digital bank licences to five groups of companies, including some linked to e-commerce and gaming firm Sea, telecoms operator Axiata and ride-hailing firm Grab.

The central bank said in a statement it received a total of 29 applications for the licences, as companies looked to capitalise on Malaysia's growing fintech sector.

Nearly all adults in the country's 32 million population are smartphone users, government statistics showed last year.

The winning applicants for the licences included Boost Holdings, the fintech arm of Axiata, which teamed up with Malaysian banking group RHB Bank for the bid.

Others included a partnership between Sea and YTL Digital Capital, and a group led by GXS Bank, an alliance between Grab Holdings and Singtel.

Two consortia - led by Aeon Financial Service and KAF Investment Bank - will be licenced under Malaysia's Islamic Financial Services Act, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said.

BNM said the winners must undergo a period of operational readiness that will be audited by the central bank before they can commence operations - a process expected to take between 12 to 24 months.