Grab to take majority stake in Indonesia's OVO

SINGAPORE : Southeast Asian ride-hailing and payments firm Grab has increased its stake in Indonesian e-wallet OVO as part of ownership restructuring, a deal pending regulator approval, the Indonesian firm said in a statement.

Grab will own 90per cent of the firm, up from 39per cent currently, according to a regulatory filing submitted to Indonesian authorities.

Three sources told Reuters that Grab had purchased the stakes of Indonesian conglomerate Lippo, which had launched OVO, and e-commerce platform Tokopedia, which is finalizing its own merger with Grab rival Gojek. Grab and Lippo declined to comment, while Tokopedia did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

