Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Gramercy says it added Evergrande exposure as bond prices crater
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Gramercy says it added Evergrande exposure as bond prices crater

Gramercy says it added Evergrande exposure as bond prices crater

Police officers and security personnel walk outside the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, September 30, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

01 Oct 2021 03:34AM (Updated: 01 Oct 2021 03:33AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK : Gramercy said on Thursday it "added a small position" in China Evergrande Group bonds as prices have fallen to where there is a "compelling risk/reward."

The emerging markets specialist investment manager said the decision was made given bond prices dropping to the 30 cents on the dollar area and Evergrande's "substantial non-core assets ... as well as the essential nature of the enterprise."

Prices for dollar-denominated Evergrande bonds maturing from next year to 2025 have fallen to 26 or 25 cents on the dollar, Refinitiv data show.

With liabilities of US$305 billion, cash-strapped real estate developer Evergrande has sparked concerns its woes could spread through China's financial system and reverberate around the world.

Gramercy did not detail the nature of its current Evergrande exposure or whether it added on- or off-shore bonds to its holdings. It said there is potential for growth in China to disappoint relative to market consensus, but does not expect a "material activity shock."

The bond position announcement was included in Gramercy's strategy outlook for the fourth quarter and comes days after BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, said it was slowly getting back into Chinese equity markets following sharp declines and on bets that Beijing will soon start providing stimulus again.

As part of its fourth quarter outlook, Gramercy said it still favors emerging market corporate debt over sovereigns, high yield over investment grade and hard currency over local currency.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us