Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Great Eastern to buy Malaysia insurance business from AMMB, MetLife for $256 million
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Great Eastern to buy Malaysia insurance business from AMMB, MetLife for $256 million

02 Oct 2023 08:01PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Singapore insurer Great Eastern Holdings said on Monday it agreed to buy Malaysian insurance businesses jointly owned by AMMB Holdings Bhd and MetLife International for 1.21 billion ringgit ($256.63 million).

Under the deal, Great Eastern, a unit of Overseas-Chinese Banking Corp, will buy AmMetLife Insurance and AmMetLife Takaful, the company said in a statement.

The deal also involves an exclusive twenty-year distribution partnership for its life insurance and family Takaful products via the distribution network of AMMB's banking subsidiaries, Great Eastern said.

In early August, AMMB had announced the start of preliminary discussions with Great Eastern related to the acquisition.

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals from Bank Negara Malaysia, along with the finance ministry of Malaysia, and the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

($1 = 4.7150 ringgit)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.