BANGKOK: Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor has signed an agreement with Thailand's government to reduce retail prices of its electric vehicles in the country, an executive said on Tuesday (Mar 22).

"The policy we have now is a reduction of 150,000 baht (US$4,473.61) and of course there is some VAT (value-added tax) ... so the total amount we are saving for customer is (up to) 165,000 baht," Michael Chong, General Manager of Great Wall Motor Thailand told Reuters.