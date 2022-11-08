Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Green Investment Group to launch battery storage platform
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Green Investment Group to launch battery storage platform

Green Investment Group to launch battery storage platform

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Australia's biggest investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd adorns the main entrance to their Sydney office headquarters in Australia, October 28, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

08 Nov 2022 04:08AM (Updated: 08 Nov 2022 04:22AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: The Green Investment Group (GIG), owned by Macquarie Asset Management, will launch a new platform to develop battery storage capacity across the world, it said on Monday.

The platform, called Eku Energy, will have 190 megawatt hours of flexible storage capacity under construction on completion of the launch and a further pipeline of more than 3 gigawatt hours of capacity under development in Australia, Britain, Japan and Taiwan.

Eku Energy will initially start operations in Britain and Japan and widen to other countries when regulatory approvals are completed.

No financial details were disclosed.

Increased battery storage capacity is needed to store excess intermittent renewable energy produced when there is oversupply and then feed it to the grid when there is a shortage or more demand.

By 2030, it is forecast that global battery storage capacity is expected to increase to 411 gigawatts (GW) from 46 GW last year.

The GIG was acquired by Macquarie Asset Management in 2017 from the UK government. It has a total of 45 GW of clean energy projects under development.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.