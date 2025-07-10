Logo
Grok AI to be available in Tesla vehicles next week, Musk says
FILE PHOTO: Model Y cars are pictured during the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Patrick Pleul/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

10 Jul 2025 06:22PM (Updated: 10 Jul 2025 06:31PM)
Grok AI will be available in Tesla vehicles next week "at the latest", the EV maker's CEO, Elon Musk, said in a post on X on Thursday.

Musk's AI startup xAI launched Grok 4, its latest flagship AI model, on Wednesday. While Musk had earlier said Tesla vehicles would be equipped with Grok, the billionaire CEO had not shared a timeline.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The AI chatbot has been in hot water this week after social media posts on its X account were removed after complaints from X users and the Anti-Defamation League that Grok produced content with antisemitic tropes and praise for Adolf Hitler.

Source: Reuters
