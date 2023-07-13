Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Group challenges Texas ban on TikTok for public university employees
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Group challenges Texas ban on TikTok for public university employees

Group challenges Texas ban on TikTok for public university employees

FILE PHOTO: The TikTok logo is pictured outside the company's U.S. head office in Culver City, California, U.S., September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

13 Jul 2023 11:27PM (Updated: 13 Jul 2023 11:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : A group on Thursday sued the state of Texas over its ban on public university employees from using Chinese-owned app TikTok on state-owned devices or networks, arguing it is compromising research and teaching.

The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University filed suit in U.S. District Court in Austin, Texas on behalf of the Coalition for Independent Technology Research asserting that Texas’s state government TikTok ban "is preventing or seriously impeding faculty from pursuing research that relates to TikTok... It has also made it almost impossible for faculty to use TikTok in their classrooms."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.