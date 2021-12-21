Logo
Group says Tesla Model Y 'Top Safety Pick'
Visitors wearing face masks check a China-made Tesla Model Y sport utility vehicle (SUV) at the electric vehicle maker's showroom in Beijing, China, on Jan 5, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang)

21 Dec 2021 11:19PM (Updated: 22 Dec 2021 12:09AM)
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) said Tuesday the 2021-22 model year Tesla Model Y received its Top Safety Pick+ designation.

Following a conversion to a camera-only system, IIHS said the mid-size SUV's standard front crash prevention system earned superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian tests.

IIHS also said the standard front crash prevention system on 2021-22 Tesla Model 3 vehicles built after April also earned a superior rating in both crash avoidance tests, following a software update.

Source: Reuters

