Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Group14 partners with InoBat to make batteries for electric vehicles
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Group14 partners with InoBat to make batteries for electric vehicles

24 Aug 2021 07:09PM (Updated: 24 Aug 2021 07:13PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Group14 Technologies will supply battery materials to Europe's InoBat under a partnership to manufacture high-energy density cells for electric vehicles, the companies said on Tuesday.

Demand for high-capacity, lithium-silicon batteries has increased as manufacturers shift to electric vehicles to tap a rapid transition to cleaner sources of energy.

InoBat, established in 2019, supplies batteries to automotive, commercial and aviation customers.

"With this partnership with InoBat, we are taking a leap to enable automotive OEMs to meet and exceed cost-parity all while ... mitigating carbon emissions on a global scale," said Group14 Chief Executive Officer Rick Luebbe.

Last month, Washington-based Group14 announced a joint venture with gas manufacturer SK Materials Co Ltd to build a factory for lithium-silicon battery materials in South Korea. 

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us